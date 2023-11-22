PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 352,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 204,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 98,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

