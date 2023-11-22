ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 25,970 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.