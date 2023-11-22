ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average is $197.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

