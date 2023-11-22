Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.27% of Public Storage worth $2,190,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

PSA traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,042. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.