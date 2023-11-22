Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.27% of Public Storage worth $2,190,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

PSA traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,042. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

