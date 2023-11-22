Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Public Storage worth $656,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,192. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.63 and its 200 day moving average is $276.06. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

View Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.