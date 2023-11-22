Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Issues Earnings Results

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Purple Biotech Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of PPBT stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
