Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 0.7 %

Purple Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Purple Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

