Quadrise’s (QED) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Quadrise Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of LON QED traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 18,011,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.21. Quadrise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

