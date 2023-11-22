Quadrise’s (QED) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Quadrise Stock Up 14.0 %
Shares of LON QED traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 18,011,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.21. Quadrise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
Quadrise Company Profile
