Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Quanta Services worth $134,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.67. 53,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.