RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up to $31.70

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $32.57. RadNet shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 9,769 shares changing hands.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,166.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

