Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 49,700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. 57,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,774. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

