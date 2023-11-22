Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. 739,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,022. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

