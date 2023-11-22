Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.43.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.61. 23,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,914. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

