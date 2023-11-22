Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $241.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

