Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 54,800 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 983,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.