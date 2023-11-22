Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 14,500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.00. 361,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,543. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

