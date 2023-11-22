Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $636.84. 13,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,246. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $361.62 and a 1-year high of $642.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.43.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

