RBO & Co. LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 921,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

