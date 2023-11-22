RBO & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 5.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $281.70. 691,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,876 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.