RBO & Co. LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 7,239,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,893,189. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $410.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

