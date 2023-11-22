Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after buying an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 456,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

