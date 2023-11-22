Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

