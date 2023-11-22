Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.49. 829,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,084. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

