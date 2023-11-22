Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 765 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,720,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394,180. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

