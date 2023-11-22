Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.30.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

