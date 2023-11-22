Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd (ASX:RRR) Insider Paul McKenna Sells 9,901,922 Shares

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd (ASX:RRR – Get Free Report) insider Paul McKenna sold 9,901,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total transaction of A$1,039,701.81 ($684,014.35).

Paul McKenna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolver Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Paul McKenna 3,000,000 shares of Revolver Resources stock.

Revolver Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Revolver Resources

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of natural resource projects in Australia. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Osprey project that covers an area of approximately 765 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa Mineral province located in North-West Queensland; and the Dianne project comprising six mining leases and an exploration permit located in the Hodgkinson Province in North Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolver Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolver Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.