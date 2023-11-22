Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,233,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,711,000 after purchasing an additional 593,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after purchasing an additional 645,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

RCI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 31,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

