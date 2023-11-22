Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,631. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

ROST stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.