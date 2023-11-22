Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 116,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 128,685 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Specifically, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,694,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $92,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,882.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

