Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Ryanair worth $33,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 9.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 150,676 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 311,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 387,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

