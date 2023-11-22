Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.52. 102,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 404,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $801.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

