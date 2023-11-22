Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

