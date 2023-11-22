Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 688 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 254,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

