Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

