Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 87,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 76.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 474,094 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 527,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10,381.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 5,451,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,996,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

