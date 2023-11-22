Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $223.38. 553,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,688. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.