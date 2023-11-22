Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,307 shares of company stock worth $14,446,556 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.