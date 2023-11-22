Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,085. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.