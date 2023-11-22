Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $589.88. The company had a trading volume of 462,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,404. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $599.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

