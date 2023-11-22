Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $8.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,508,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,601,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.27. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $739.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

