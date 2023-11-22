Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 19,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,065. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $974.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

