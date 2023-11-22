Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,326 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 200.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock remained flat at $40.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 234,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,575. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

