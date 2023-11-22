Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

