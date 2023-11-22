SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SDX Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

SDX Energy stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,425,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.81. The firm has a market cap of £8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.96. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.10 ($0.11).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

