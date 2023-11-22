Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.6% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of SEA worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 2,783,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,287. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

