Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,214 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $63,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.03. 284,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,312. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $368.67. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

