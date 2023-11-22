Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of PayPal worth $66,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 4,199,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,126,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

