Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $86,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after buying an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 516,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,170,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,803,000 after buying an additional 384,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. 2,795,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

