Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,553 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $63,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

