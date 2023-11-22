Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Align Technology worth $65,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

ALGN traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.25. 205,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,413. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.